CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the July 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,849,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CAVU Resources stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 311,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. CAVU Resources has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About CAVU Resources
