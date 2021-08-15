CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the July 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,849,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAVU Resources stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 311,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. CAVU Resources has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About CAVU Resources

CAVU Resources, Inc operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. It offers SoKu (Social Kush), a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking.

