CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Short Interest Update

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the July 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,141,867,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. CBD Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About CBD Life Sciences

CBD Life Sciences, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating and acquiring undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The company was founded on December 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

