CBDAO Reaches Market Cap of $67,804.98 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One CBDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. CBDAO has a market cap of $67,804.98 and $56,016.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00867973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044103 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.