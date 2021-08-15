CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. 735,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,548. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

