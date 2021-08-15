CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 528.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,413,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,847,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 735,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,548. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

