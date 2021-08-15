CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS CAWW opened at $3.50 on Friday. CCA Industries has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.