Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Reaches $45,723.50

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Ccore has a market cap of $45,723.50 and approximately $127.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 40.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00864097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00104266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

