Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0203 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $34,451.47 and approximately $147.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

