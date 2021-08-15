CCUniverse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $14,325.30 and $44.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

