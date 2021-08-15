CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.83 million and $118,083.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00870140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044218 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

