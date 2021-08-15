Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Short Interest Update

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGIP stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Celadon Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Celadon Group alerts:

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc operates as a dry van truckload carrier, which transports full trailer loads of freight from origin to destination without intermediate stops or handling. The company offers time sensitive transportation in and between the U.S. and its two trading partners, Mexico and Canada. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.