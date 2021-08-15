Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.51. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,534. Celanese has a one year low of $98.61 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.16. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

