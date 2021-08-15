Celo Price Reaches $3.10 on Top Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Celo coin can now be bought for $3.10 or 0.00006693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $887.49 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00130081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00154198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.61 or 0.99875775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00875898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.75 or 0.07057213 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.