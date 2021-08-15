Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.61.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.86. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

