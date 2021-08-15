Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00867603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00104690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

