Centrality (CENNZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $98.58 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00869121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

