Centric Swap Tops 1-Day Volume of $256,288.00 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $899,065.04 and approximately $256,288.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00132036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00154209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.39 or 1.00000943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00878532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.96 or 0.07004698 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

