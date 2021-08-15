Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

CPYYY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.72 on Friday. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

