Centrifuge Reaches Market Cap of $127.69 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00003266 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $127.69 million and $4.61 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 61.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00131145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.13 or 1.00093763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00879713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.46 or 0.07023593 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,320,999 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

