Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. 213,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,097. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.