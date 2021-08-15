Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -247.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $7,990,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

