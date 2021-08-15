Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,348. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.