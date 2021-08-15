Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.