CertiK (CTK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.23 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003563 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $95.23 million and approximately $22.53 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,564,393 coins and its circulating supply is 56,122,375 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

