CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,998 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 952,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS CFIVU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

