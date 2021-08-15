CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. CF Industries posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,084.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,564. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

