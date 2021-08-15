Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $13.61 million and $709,321.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

