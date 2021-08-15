Chain Guardians Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $709,321.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00873260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044524 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

