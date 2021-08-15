Chainlink Price Tops $26.24 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $26.24 or 0.00057060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $11.70 billion and approximately $948.17 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00857678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00044064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,009,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars.

