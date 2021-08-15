Chainswap (ASAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $554,917.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $554,917.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,708,435 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

