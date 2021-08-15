ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of CHPT opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.76. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $1,463,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $20,461,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $254,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 16.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $72,878,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

