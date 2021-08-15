Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Head-To-Head Survey

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Charlie's alerts:

This table compares Charlie’s and Canopy Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.10 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $414.03 million 17.15 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -8.36

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Canopy Growth -200.71% -17.31% -10.94%

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 1 11 3 1 2.25

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $31.34, suggesting a potential upside of 73.56%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.