Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,674,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $815,000.

GTLS stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $176.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

