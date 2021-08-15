Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings of $5.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.20 and the highest is $6.59. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $3.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $20.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.35 to $23.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $27.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

CHTR opened at $771.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $722.75. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $779.28.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $23,013,934 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

