Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,004 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 9.8% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 1.28% of Charter Communications worth $1,742,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 106,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,823,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $23,013,934. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $771.71. The stock had a trading volume of 461,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $779.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $722.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

