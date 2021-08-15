ChartEx (CHART) Reaches Market Cap of $244,898.95

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $244,898.95 and approximately $10,871.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00131610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00154207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,323.32 or 0.99922587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.34 or 0.00874356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.62 or 0.07037688 BTC.

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

