ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0036 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $61,700.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,373.09 or 0.99619522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00033150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00078643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000984 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012724 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

