CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,207.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $158,990.86 and approximately $11,207.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,701.19 or 0.99805180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.26 or 0.00876765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.04 or 0.06956344 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

