Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CADMF stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. 126,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,476. Chemesis International has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35.
Chemesis International Company Profile
