Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CADMF stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. 126,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,476. Chemesis International has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35.

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

