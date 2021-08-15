Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.22.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after buying an additional 66,996 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

