Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CQP. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,278,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 345,425 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 109.47%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

