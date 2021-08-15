Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.84. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

