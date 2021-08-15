Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 56.5% in July

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 93,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,020. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 50.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.09%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

