Chimpion (BNANA) Market Cap Achieves $91.12 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $91.12 million and $806,866.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00006019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $412.29 or 0.00864170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00108585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044457 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

