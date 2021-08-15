China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CICHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CICHY stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.0198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. China Construction Bank’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

