China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

