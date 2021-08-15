China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.
China Gold International Resources stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67. China Gold International Resources has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
