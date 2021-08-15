China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.

China Gold International Resources stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67. China Gold International Resources has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

