China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.7604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

