China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the July 15th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Xiangtai Food stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38. China Xiangtai Food has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in China Xiangtai Food by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the first quarter worth $153,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.