Chromia Hits Market Cap of $183.96 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $183.96 million and $542.48 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00858120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00107803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044426 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

